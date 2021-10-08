9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

9258 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,443 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADX. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 207.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,180,839 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $21,562,000 after purchasing an additional 797,091 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,523,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 118.5% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 349,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after acquiring an additional 189,707 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,122,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,128,000. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ADX traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.13. The stock had a trading volume of 145,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,038. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $20.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

