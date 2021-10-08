Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Sysco makes up 1.1% of Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.0% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.9% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 5.7% during the second quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.01. The company had a trading volume of 26,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,701. The company has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.05, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.61. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $53.85 and a 12-month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.56%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

In related news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 32,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total value of $2,643,387.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,991 shares of company stock valued at $6,632,396. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

