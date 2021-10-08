Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Position Reduced by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,265 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $14,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 939.5% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DFS traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,737. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $60.42 and a one year high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.02.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.20) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,744,079. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DFS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.06.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

