Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,054,193 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Fiserv worth $5,068,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 18,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 8.6% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,157,500 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $109.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $72.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.81 and a twelve month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FISV. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

