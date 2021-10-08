Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 199.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 13,771,851 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $5,629,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 225.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after buying an additional 17,410 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $1,919,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 175.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,697 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 179.6% during the second quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 451.5% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.28.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total transaction of $2,962,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $293.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $310.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.85.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

