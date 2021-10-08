Bamco Inc. NY Sells 493 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,245,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $171,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 30.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 11,454.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 26.1% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 27.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter.

Aspen Technology stock traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.18. 10,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,016. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.15 and a 52-week high of $162.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 48.61%. The business had revenue of $197.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $462,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 13,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total transaction of $1,974,412.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,131.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

