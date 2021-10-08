Latash Investments LLC Makes New Investment in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Latash Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000. The Blackstone Group makes up 0.5% of Latash Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 31.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,970,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339,615 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 266.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,974,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,899,000 after buying an additional 2,163,243 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 33.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,654,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $742,332,000 after buying an additional 1,897,282 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 252.5% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,393,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,459,000 after buying an additional 1,714,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,084,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,198,766,000 after buying an additional 1,530,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 150,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 30,400 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 215,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,046,801 and have sold 507,808 shares valued at $40,144,228. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.55.

BX stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.39. The company had a trading volume of 53,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,884. The company has a market capitalization of $79.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.23. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.40 and a 1-year high of $136.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

