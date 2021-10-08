Meter Governance (MTRG) Hits Market Cap of $13.17 Million

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded up 23.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Meter Governance has a market cap of $13.17 million and $132,057.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 34.9% against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for $5.68 or 0.00010473 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002772 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000230 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000191 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

