McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Shares Gap Up to $1.08

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.08, but opened at $1.11. McEwen Mining shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 143,461 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on MUX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price objective on shares of McEwen Mining in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.
The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.51 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.15.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in McEwen Mining by 2.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 794,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in McEwen Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in McEwen Mining by 15.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,341,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in McEwen Mining by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 392,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in McEwen Mining by 14.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 929,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 118,877 shares in the last quarter. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
McEwen Mining Company Profile (NYSE:MUX)
McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.
