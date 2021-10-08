McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Shares Gap Up to $1.08

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.08, but opened at $1.11. McEwen Mining shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 143,461 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MUX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price objective on shares of McEwen Mining in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.51 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.15.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $40.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.20 million. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 43.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in McEwen Mining by 2.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 794,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in McEwen Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in McEwen Mining by 15.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,341,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in McEwen Mining by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 392,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in McEwen Mining by 14.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 929,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 118,877 shares in the last quarter. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

