Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,878.55

Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,878.55 ($24.54) and traded as high as GBX 1,952 ($25.50). Rathbone Brothers shares last traded at GBX 1,936 ($25.29), with a volume of 138,339 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RAT. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,735 ($22.67) target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,990.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,878.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a GBX 27 ($0.35) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Rathbone Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.90%.

Rathbone Brothers Company Profile

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

