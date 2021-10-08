Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.45. Flexible Solutions International shares last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 9,587 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages recently commented on FSI. Greenridge Global downgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.32.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 46.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 19,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 19.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 99,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.
Flexible Solutions International Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)
Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.
Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?
Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.