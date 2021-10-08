Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.45. Flexible Solutions International shares last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 9,587 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on FSI. Greenridge Global downgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.32.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 million. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 46.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 19,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 19.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 99,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

