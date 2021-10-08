Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) fell 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.11 and last traded at $22.12. 672 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 241,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.28.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IMGO. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.70.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($8.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($7.80). Sell-side analysts forecast that Imago BioSciences Inc will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

About Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO)

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

