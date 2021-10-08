Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) Short Interest Update

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,900 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the August 31st total of 331,800 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 584,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Navios Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 129,915 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,436 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. 9.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NM stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $6.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,004. Navios Maritime has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $101.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.99.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The shipping company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter. Navios Maritime had a negative return on equity of 578.82% and a negative net margin of 16.22%.

Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.

