Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) were down 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.08 and last traded at $18.14. Approximately 602 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 293,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLUE shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.09.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($3.23). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLUE. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

