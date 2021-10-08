Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO) dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 144,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 369,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$127.64 million and a PE ratio of -46.67.

About Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.