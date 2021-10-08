Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) Short Interest Down 20.1% in September

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,500 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the August 31st total of 182,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

MFH remained flat at $$2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,010. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.80. Mercurity Fintech has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $13.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFH. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Mercurity Fintech in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mercurity Fintech in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Mercurity Fintech in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Mercurity Fintech in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Mercurity Fintech in the 2nd quarter valued at $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Mercurity Fintech Holding, Inc engages in the provision of instant payment network platform. It designs, develops, creates, tests, installs, configures, integrates, and customizes fully operational software using blockchain technologies. The company was founded by Mao Dong Xu on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

