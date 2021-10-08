Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock Position Boosted by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,618 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $13,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,263,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,380,697,000 after buying an additional 194,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,112,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,361,979,000 after purchasing an additional 999,997 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 6.1% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,642,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,396,015,000 after purchasing an additional 672,600 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,403,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,007,681,000 after purchasing an additional 429,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,452,426 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $673,935,000 after purchasing an additional 88,967 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.34. 5,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,325. The stock has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

ROST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.