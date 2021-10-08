ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) is Bamco Inc. NY’s 10th Largest Position

Bamco Inc. NY cut its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,138,061 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 81,869 shares during the period. ANSYS accounts for approximately 1.7% of Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 2.45% of ANSYS worth $742,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total transaction of $23,200,724.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total transaction of $146,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,462 shares of company stock worth $23,456,562. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSS stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $346.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,030. The company has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.93, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $362.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.79 and a 1-year high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.75.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

