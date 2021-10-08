Bamco Inc. NY Grows Stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,712,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,401 shares during the quarter. Marriott Vacations Worldwide comprises about 1.0% of Bamco Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.06% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $432,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 16,129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VAC stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.11. 2,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.88. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $91.51 and a 12-month high of $190.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.06 and a beta of 2.57.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -480.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.57.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

