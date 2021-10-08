Bamco Inc. NY Has $340.70 Million Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,067,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,163 shares during the quarter. Kinsale Capital Group accounts for approximately 0.8% of Bamco Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 9.07% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $340,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 153,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,330,000 after acquiring an additional 12,472 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 114,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,873,000 after acquiring an additional 68,375 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $465,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,389,503.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

KNSL stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.74. 76 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,793. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.12 and a 52 week high of $252.70.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.27 million. Analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 13.92%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KNSL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.83.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

