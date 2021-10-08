Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its holdings in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,409,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,727 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Endava were worth $273,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Endava by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Endava by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 913,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,327,000 after buying an additional 258,392 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Endava by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 165,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,045,000 after buying an additional 88,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Endava during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. 49.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DAVA traded down $2.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.14. 3,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,855. Endava plc has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $153.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.49, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.97 and a 200-day moving average of $112.43.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $40.65. The firm had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.52 million. Endava had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Endava plc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Endava from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Endava from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.33.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

