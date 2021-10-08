EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Position Lessened by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,916 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.72% of EPAM Systems worth $207,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,195.2% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,572,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840,577 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 935.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $150,278,000 after acquiring an additional 342,253 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 50.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 798,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $316,924,000 after acquiring an additional 268,226 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,099.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 219,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,300,000 after acquiring an additional 201,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 121.0% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 339,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $173,345,000 after acquiring an additional 185,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.00.

In related news, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total value of $1,228,627.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.74, for a total transaction of $778,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,187 shares of company stock valued at $4,284,034 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EPAM traded down $5.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $589.52. 1,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,240. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $608.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $521.88. The company has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.83 and a 1-year high of $648.72.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

