DCF Advisers LLC Sells 20,000 Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS)

DCF Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $66,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $80,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADMS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.53. The company had a trading volume of 87 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,983. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $9.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average is $5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $206.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.69.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

