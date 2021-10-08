DCF Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)

DCF Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,500 shares during the quarter. DCF Advisers LLC owned about 0.10% of Quotient worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Quotient by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,432,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after buying an additional 545,157 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quotient by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,391,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 96,278 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quotient stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $3.07. 6,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,939. Quotient Limited has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $7.59. The company has a market cap of $311.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.55.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 million. Quotient had a negative return on equity of 6,699.81% and a negative net margin of 246.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Quotient Limited will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on QTNT. Zacks Investment Research raised Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Quotient from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Quotient Profile

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.

