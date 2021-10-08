Overlook Holdings Ltd Takes Position in Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF)

Overlook Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,862,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,354,000. Missfresh comprises 3.3% of Overlook Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Separately, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Missfresh during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

MF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.05. 2,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. Missfresh Limited has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.52.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Missfresh in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Missfresh in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Missfresh in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.59 price target for the company.

Missfresh Company Profile

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

