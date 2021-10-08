Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 137 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,914,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,249,789,000 after acquiring an additional 429,981 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,486,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,204,992,000 after acquiring an additional 96,232 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 11.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,727,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $745,317,000 after acquiring an additional 597,373 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in The Allstate by 23.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,042,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,733,000 after purchasing an additional 944,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in The Allstate by 18.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,759,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $546,813,000 after purchasing an additional 728,870 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ALL. Barclays boosted their target price on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. lowered their price objective on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of The Allstate in a report on Friday, September 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.62.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $127.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $86.51 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.16 and its 200-day moving average is $129.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

