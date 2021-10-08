CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Shares Sold by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management cut its position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,943 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management owned approximately 0.10% of CSG Systems International worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in CSG Systems International by 960.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in CSG Systems International by 433.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in CSG Systems International in the second quarter valued at $55,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 7.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of CSGS stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $51.13. 21 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,341. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.51 and a 1 year high of $51.12.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $238.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

