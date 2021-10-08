9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $14.87 Million Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,210 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 4.0% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. 9258 Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $14,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. First Command Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 204.9% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,093,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,774 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,026,000. 55I LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 789,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,745,000 after buying an additional 397,346 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,714,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,616,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,863,000 after purchasing an additional 345,774 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.40. The stock had a trading volume of 10,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,777. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $38.37 and a twelve month high of $53.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.82.

