Dean Capital Management Purchases Shares of 48,557 Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Dean Capital Management purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 48,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AHH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,048,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,676,000 after acquiring an additional 467,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,509,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,337,000 after buying an additional 423,244 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 805,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after buying an additional 296,113 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $1,467,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 229,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 100,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

AHH traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $13.66. 1,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,149. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.79. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $47.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 8.73%. On average, analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.18%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Armada Hoffler Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

Armada Hoffler Properties Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

