DCF Advisers LLC Buys New Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

DCF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Discovery by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 308.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 18,204 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 23,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 8,818 shares in the last quarter. 33.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Discovery stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,432,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $78.14.
DISCA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Discovery has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.38.
Discovery Company Profile
Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.
