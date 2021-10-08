DCF Advisers LLC Buys New Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

DCF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Discovery by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 308.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 18,204 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 23,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 8,818 shares in the last quarter. 33.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Discovery stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,432,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

DISCA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Discovery has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

