$96.98 Million in Sales Expected for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) to post sales of $96.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $97.19 million and the lowest is $96.60 million. Avid Technology posted sales of $90.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full-year sales of $392.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $391.80 million to $393.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $429.10 million, with estimates ranging from $423.30 million to $432.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avid Technology.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $94.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.34 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.89%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ AVID traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.00. 9,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,851. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 1.37. Avid Technology has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48.

In other news, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 23,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $861,171.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 794,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,113,524. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 13,389 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $490,305.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 728,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,690,194.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,729 shares of company stock valued at $3,286,156 over the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVID. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 348.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 136,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 105,756 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Avid Technology by 773.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 297,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,634,000 after acquiring an additional 263,144 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Avid Technology by 103,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 9,324 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Avid Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the second quarter worth $381,000. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avid Technology (AVID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.