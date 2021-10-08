Brokerages Anticipate R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $374.20 Million

Equities analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) will post sales of $374.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $375.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $372.60 million. R1 RCM posted sales of $307.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full year sales of $1.47 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 49.25% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. R1 RCM’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RCM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

In other R1 RCM news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $140,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,023.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the second quarter worth $248,000. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 407.1% in the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 548,876 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $12,207,000 after buying an additional 440,630 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 94.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 337,739 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $7,511,000 after buying an additional 164,031 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the second quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RCM traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.44. The company had a trading volume of 12,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,508. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. R1 RCM has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.53.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

