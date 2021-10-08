Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Short Interest Up 24.5% in September

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 276,500 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the August 31st total of 222,100 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total value of $1,403,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,197,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 20.7% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 30.9% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the second quarter worth $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 1.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,228,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 7.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $420.64. 518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,229. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $466.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $473.89. Chemed has a one year low of $417.41 and a one year high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $532.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.85 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chemed will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.96%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

