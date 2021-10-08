iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,300 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the August 31st total of 133,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMBI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iMedia Brands by 184.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the second quarter worth about $121,000. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iMedia Brands alerts:

IMBI traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $5.36. The stock had a trading volume of 77,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,112. iMedia Brands has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.27. The company has a market cap of $115.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.83.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $113.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that iMedia Brands will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of iMedia Brands from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of iMedia Brands in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iMedia Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches; home and consumer; electronics; beauty and wellness; and fashion and accessories.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for iMedia Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMedia Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.