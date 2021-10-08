MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $532.14.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. cut their price objective on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of MSTR traded up $7.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $700.56. The company had a trading volume of 20,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,726. MicroStrategy has a 1-year low of $155.33 and a 1-year high of $1,315.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $662.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $620.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 83.03%. The business had revenue of $125.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $743.71, for a total value of $743,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.42, for a total value of $7,064,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,850 shares of company stock worth $25,491,385. Corporate insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 55.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 3.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,281,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the second quarter valued at $342,000. Context Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 100.8% in the second quarter. Context Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

