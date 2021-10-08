Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Short Interest Up 23.3% in September

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,820,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the August 31st total of 16,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

BKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.32.

Shares of BKR traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.36. 152,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,206,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of -826.33 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.72. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $12.74 and a 52-week high of $26.57.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

In other news, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $231,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,780,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,237,234 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 11.1% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 56.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 32,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.7% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 195.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

