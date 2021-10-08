Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Shares Gap Up to $6.61

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.61, but opened at $6.81. Banco Santander (Brasil) shares last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 14,085 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.57.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 14.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSBR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 400.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 114.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 111,054 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

