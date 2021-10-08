carVertical (CV) One Day Volume Tops $201,118.00

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One carVertical coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, carVertical has traded up 30.3% against the US dollar. carVertical has a total market capitalization of $5.53 million and approximately $201,118.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00049712 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.92 or 0.00252656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.91 or 0.00103169 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00012329 BTC.

About carVertical

carVertical is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com/investors

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks. CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle. “

Buying and Selling carVertical

