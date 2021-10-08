Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Gap Down to $28.77

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.77, but opened at $28.05. Scholar Rock shares last traded at $27.42, with a volume of 1,130 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.87. The company has a market cap of $984.55 million, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 687.82%. Scholar Rock’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Scholar Rock news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $189,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock worth $392,345 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRRK. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 1.6% in the first quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 77.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 47,829 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock in the first quarter worth $1,049,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 11.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

