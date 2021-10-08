Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,849 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 54,694 shares.The stock last traded at $20.68 and had previously closed at $20.77.

ABCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.94.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCM. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Abcam by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 35,007 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Abcam during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abcam during the 1st quarter valued at about $964,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abcam during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Abcam by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

