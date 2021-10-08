Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) were up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.03 and last traded at $6.90. Approximately 75,073 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 19,274,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GEVO shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Gevo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.34 and a quick ratio of 15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 3.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.87.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.58 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 4,297.25%. Equities research analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 51,316 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $411,554.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEVO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gevo by 297.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,894,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394,911 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Gevo by 44.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,374,530 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026,848 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gevo by 103.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,132,462 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,513 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Gevo by 437.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,907,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Gevo by 3,462.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,247,014 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,014 shares during the period. 36.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

