Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Given “Buy” Rating at Barclays

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $425.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Glencore to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

Get Glencore alerts:

OTCMKTS GLCNF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.88. 23,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,949. Glencore has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $5.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.39.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.