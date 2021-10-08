HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM)

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $52.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 81.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on INSM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.78.

Shares of INSM stock traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $28.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 9.81 and a current ratio of 10.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.19 and its 200-day moving average is $28.30. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.25.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $45.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.72 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 219.67% and a negative return on equity of 105.70%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Insmed will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $2,643,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Insmed in the first quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed in the second quarter worth $58,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the first quarter worth $121,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 675.7% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the second quarter worth $147,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

