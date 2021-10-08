Dean Capital Management Sells 9,676 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Dean Capital Management decreased its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,676 shares during the period. Cal-Maine Foods comprises approximately 1.7% of Dean Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CALM. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 104.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 17.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.00. 1,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,080. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 879.97 and a beta of -0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.70.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.25. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $331.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.