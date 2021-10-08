Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Sold by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,391 shares during the period. Southwest Gas accounts for 2.4% of Dean Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 14.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,923,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $723,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,156 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the second quarter valued at about $37,776,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the first quarter valued at about $24,361,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the first quarter valued at about $18,330,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Southwest Gas by 11.6% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,436,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,249,000 after buying an additional 253,124 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SWX shares. Bank of America raised Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

Shares of SWX stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $65.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $75.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.89.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $821.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.