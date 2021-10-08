Dean Capital Management Sells 13,903 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Dean Capital Management lessened its position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,903 shares during the period. NorthWestern comprises 2.0% of Dean Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Dean Capital Management owned approximately 0.07% of NorthWestern worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,139,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,269,000 after buying an additional 561,388 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,687,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,615,000 after buying an additional 421,935 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,358,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,554,000 after buying an additional 331,675 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,706,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,064,000 after buying an additional 207,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 1st quarter worth about $8,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $127,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $68,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,100 shares of company stock worth $381,955 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWE traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.41. 3,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,129. NorthWestern Co. has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $70.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $298.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.31 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NWE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

