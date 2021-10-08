MYDA Advisors LLC Invests $1.93 Million in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC)

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger during the 2nd quarter valued at $965,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger during the 2nd quarter valued at $567,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger during the 2nd quarter valued at $965,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger during the 2nd quarter valued at $478,000. 43.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Golden Arrow Merger alerts:

GAMC stock remained flat at $$9.76 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,445. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Arrow Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Arrow Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.