Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions makes up approximately 0.6% of Fort L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 323.2% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.54.

NYSE MSI traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.51. 2,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,366. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.65 and its 200-day moving average is $214.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.30 and a 12-month high of $246.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

