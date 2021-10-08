MYDA Advisors LLC Sells 45,500 Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

MYDA Advisors LLC lowered its position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 56.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,500 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGMS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Scientific Games by 422.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Scientific Games by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

SGMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.90.

Shares of SGMS stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $81.28. The stock had a trading volume of 613 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,064. Scientific Games Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $87.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.81 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.03.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.73 million. Scientific Games’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.15) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.