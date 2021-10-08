Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 57,867 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 830,931 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 57,867 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $328,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.3% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $1,530,000. Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.4% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.83.

Shares of COST stock opened at $452.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $451.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.33. The company has a market cap of $200.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $470.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

